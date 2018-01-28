Celebrities planning Trump counter event "Peoples state of the union"

Mark Ruffalo, Lee Daniels, Michael Moore and Whoopi Goldberg are among celebrities who plan to attend an evening of speeches and music at “The People’s State of the Union,” billed as a “public alternative” to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.
The event is planned for Monday, the day before Trump’s speech, at The Town Hall, an historic venue in Manhattan founded as a meeting spot for suffragists more than 90 years ago.
Among those slated to perform are Andra Day and Common, who will sing their Grammy- and Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up for Something” from the film “Marshall.”
Ruffalo, a vocal progressive, said the evening will be an “inspirational event where activists and influencers join together to articulate a positive vision for our future, and how we’re going to win our country back.”
Host organizations include unions, organizers of the Women’s March and Planned Parenthood. The event will be livestreamed at peoplessotu.org.
Online, Alyssa Milano on Tuesday will launch an initiative, #StateOfTheDream, to support immigrants and raise money for United We Dream, an immigrant youth-led organization.
In a statement, Milano called for social media users to create brief videos describing “your dream for America” and post them at the same time, 9 p.m. EST, with the effort’s hashtag. She urged on Twitter: Please join us! Resist and persist with digital counter-programming to Trump’s #SOTU
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:25 p.m.
