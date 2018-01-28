Quantcast

5 suffer minor injuries at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Officials at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada now say five people were treated for minor injuries after an aircraft aborted its takeoff and caught fire.
  
Base officials say the incident happened about 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the base's flight line and none of the five people were seriously hurt.
  
The Australian Government Department of Defense says the incident involved an EA-18G Growler during an exercise and all Royal Australian Air Force personnel were safe.
  
The Defence Force says the incident happened during Red Flag, an air-to-air combat training exercise at Nellis.
  
Defence is currently working with the U.S. Air Force to investigate.
  
Nellis is located in the northeastern outskirts of the Las Vegas area.
  
The base is home for the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and various units.

