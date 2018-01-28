5 suffer minor injuries at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada

Officials at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada now say five people were treated for minor injuries after an aircraft aborted its takeoff and caught fire.
Base officials say the incident happened about 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the base's flight line and none of the five people were seriously hurt.
The Australian Government Department of Defense says the incident involved an EA-18G Growler during an exercise and all Royal Australian Air Force personnel were safe.
The Defence Force says the incident happened during Red Flag, an air-to-air combat training exercise at Nellis.
Defence is currently working with the U.S. Air Force to investigate.
Nellis is located in the northeastern outskirts of the Las Vegas area.
The base is home for the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and various units.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:25 p.m.
A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:25 p.m.