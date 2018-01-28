Surgeon blasts politicians' "thoughts & prayers"

Hours after a school shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky last week, a Vanderbilt doctor who treated the victims took to Twitter sharing his disgust.
Dr. Sterling Haring is now calling for changes to the country's gun laws.
Haring was among the first at Vanderbilt to treat the school shooting victims. For him, it was their faces that struck a nerve.
"These were very clearly kids, like my own kids, that just went to school that day, and their parents were like me who had just dropped off their kids at school and didn't expect this," Haring said.
After the longest and most difficult shift in his career, Haring said a single phrase came to mind.
"Thoughts and prayers," he said. "That's the thing we always hear after every one of these tragedies. You see people tweeting or on Facebook or on the news. It made me sick. It made me physically ill."
"People don't introduce laws that could change this, that could keep this from happening," he added.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2DBIqei
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:25 p.m.
A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:25 p.m.