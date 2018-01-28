Surgeon blasts politicians' "thoughts & prayers"

Quantcast

Hours after a school shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky last week, a Vanderbilt doctor who treated the victims took to Twitter sharing his disgust.

Dr. Sterling Haring is now calling for changes to the country's gun laws.

Haring was among the first at Vanderbilt to treat the school shooting victims. For him, it was their faces that struck a nerve. 

"These were very clearly kids, like my own kids, that just went to school that day, and their parents were like me who had just dropped off their kids at school and didn't expect this," Haring said.

After the longest and most difficult shift in his career, Haring said a single phrase came to mind. 

"Thoughts and prayers," he said. "That's the thing we always hear after every one of these tragedies. You see people tweeting or on Facebook or on the news. It made me sick. It made me physically ill."

"People don't introduce laws that could change this, that could keep this from happening," he added. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2DBIqei

