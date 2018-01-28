Shiffrin skis out, hands win to Vlhova in World Cup slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin lost her six-race winning streak in World Cup slaloms Sunday when she stunned her rivals by skiing out when leading by a full second within sight of the finish.
Shiffrin lost rhythm and balance going into a straight combination with six gates left, handing victory to Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.
Vlhova looked shocked in the finish area to have her first victory since November, when Shiffrin was runner-up at Levi, Finland, for her only other loss this season.
Vlhova finished 0.10 seconds ahead of Frida Hansdotter of Sweden, and 0.52 clear of third-placed Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.
Shiffrin retained her big leads in the World Cup overall and slalom standings.
It was the final World Cup slalom before the Feb. 14 medal race at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:25 p.m.
A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:25 p.m.