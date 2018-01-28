Russian opposition leader Navalny arrested

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested in Moscow as protest demonstrations called by him took place across the country.
He has called on supporters to continue the demonstrations despite his arrest Sunday.
He says on Twitter "they have detained me. This doesn't mean anything ... you didn't come out for me, but for your future."
Protests ranging from a few dozen to several hundred people were reported throughout the country.
Navalny is calling for a boycott of the March 18 presidential election in which President Vladimir Putin is seeking a fourth term.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:25 p.m.
