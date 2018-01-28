Quantcast

Amid turmoil, Trump seeking a reset with State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump is looking to reset his term with his first State of the Union address, and he'll try to make the case that his tax cut and economic policies will benefit all Americans.
  
Trump is struggling with poor poll numbers and the grind of the Russia investigation as he prepares for Tuesday's prime-time speech to Congress and the country.
  
The theme is "Building a safe, strong and proud America," and he'll look to showcase accomplishments of the first year while setting the tone for the second.
  
Aides say Trump is planning to set aside his more combative tone for one of compromise.

