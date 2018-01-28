Quantcast

Sunday Morning Weather: A Few Days Of Warming

Temperatures continue a slow upward trend for the next few days. Highs today will be near 50° around Colorado Springs and into the mid 50's for Pueblo and the plains. Skies will be mainly sunny and winds will be light for a nice end to the weekend. Mainly clear tonight with lows in the teens and 20's again. Monday will bring more sunshine and temperatures will inch up a few more degrees for highs well into the 50's.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next several with highs soaring into the 60's and low 70's. Winds will be getting breezy and that could mean some fire danger issues during the day. Winds stay breezy for the rest of the work week, but temperatures start dropping on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50's for the middle of the week. Temperatures drop into the 30's for Thursday and Friday as our next system moves in. Thursday will also bring our best chance for moisture this week with the potential for mainly light snow showers. Winds will be breezy at times, but not terribly strong with this system. Skies will dry out heading into Friday. 

