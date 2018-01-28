Chase leads police to a home in southeast Colorado Springs

El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police are working to arrest a suspect after a chase that started at roughly 7:40 p.m. Saturday night.

Spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby, tells News 5 that the suspect led authorities on an hour long chase before they lost him. He ended up in another vehicle and is believed to be at a home on Pinnacle Drive, just off of Hancock and Delta this morning.

You may see a large police presence in the neighborhood while deputies work to get a search warrant to enter the home.