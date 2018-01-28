Quantcast

Chase leads police to a home in southeast Colorado Springs

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police are working to arrest a suspect after a chase that started at roughly 7:40 p.m. Saturday night.

Spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby, tells News 5 that the suspect led authorities on an hour long chase before they lost him. He ended up in another vehicle and is believed to be at a home on Pinnacle Drive, just off of Hancock and Delta this morning.

You may see a large police presence in the neighborhood while deputies work to get a search warrant to enter the home.

    Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season. 

    A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players.  Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business.  "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...

    El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police are working to arrest a suspect after a chase that started at roughly 7:40 p.m. Saturday night. 

