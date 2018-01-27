22nd Annual Fruitcake Toss draws large crowd in Manitou Springs

Quantcast

The 22nd Annual Fruitcake Toss in Manitou Springs drew big crowds of spectators and participants on Saturday.

Event organizers attributed the turnout to the pleasant weather and the high anticipation for some fruitcake tossing.

The quirky tradition encourages people to throw fruitcakes; all in the spirit of poking fun at the baked good while paying homage to it at the same time.

"Nearly no other place in the world that needs a fruitcake cannon," said Dennis Cripps with the Carpe Cerevesi Team.

The Carpe Cerevesi Team, made up of five close friends, built the "Fruitcake Terminator," as they call it, to send fruitcakes flying as far as the eye can see.

"It'll go farther than the limits that they've got set up here, though," said group member Russ Smith.

The newly-renovated slingshot secured their win for the 7th year in a row in the "Mechanical Toss for Distance Category." 

"We are back-to-back defending champions! Back-to-back winners!" they shouted.

Other competitions created a match between person and fruitcake alone: testing for distance, speed and accuracy.

Although visitors could rent fruitcakes to toss a long distance, others brought their own, proving just how long they can last too.

"We have the same fruitcakes we made back in 2007, we just keep wrapping them up again and bringing them on back every year," said Tess Kuckleberg, who's been participating for 11 years with her sister.

Now, you might think it's obvious this crowd has an aversion to fruitcake.

"I'm not gonna eat 'em, but I will throw them," said Kuckleberg.

But organizers say on top of wanting to toss them, a lot of people wanted to eat them too.

Sara Gallagher, the woman behind the fruitcake that won the "Too-Good-to-Toss" category said it's easy to see why.

"I think people are used to some weird-tasting fruitcakes from the store," Gallagher said, "and a homemade fruitcake with organic, natural ingredients and made with love is really a special thing."

The event organizers are aiming to have more fruitcake on-hand for those hungry visitors next year.

