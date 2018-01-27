Quantcast

Thunder Katz hold tryouts Saturday

The Rocky Mountain Thunder Katz are eyeing a championship in 2018 but first they have to put the team together. Who are the Thunder Katz? Watch the link above to learn more about them.

If you are interested in trying out, the team will be holding tryouts on Sunday as well from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at John Venezia Park in Colorado Springs

