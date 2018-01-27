Colorado State downed by New Mexico 80-65

Quantcast

Antino Jackson had his first double-double for New Mexico, leading four teammates in double figures and helping the Lobos beat Colorado State 80-65 on Saturday night.
  
Jackson had 12 points and 11 assists, while Anthony Mathis and Troy Simons each added 13 points for New Mexico (11-11, 6-3 Mountain West), which won its third straight game.
  
Deion James had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Rams (10-13, 3-7) and Nico Carvacho 14 points and 15 boards.
  
After falling behind 46-32 early in the second half, Colorado State rallied behind a 16-7 run to pull within 53-48 midway with nine minutes left. But the comeback stalled as Jackson and Makauch Maluach capped an 11-2 Lobos run with 3-pointers.
  
BIG PICTURE
  
Colorado State:  With the Rams' J.D. Paige breaking his right hand Wednesday against San Diego State, Colorado State was missing its two leading scorers as fellow guard Prentiss Nixon missed his third straight game with a left ankle sprain. Together they were averaging 28.3 points a game. ... CSU dropped its fourth straight.
  
New Mexico: The Lobos have now won five of six overall and six straight homes games to move into sole possession of third place after Fresno State lost Saturday to Utah State.
  
ROSTER MOVES
  
After missing five games, one for a league-mandated suspension for collecting two technicals in two games and the remaining four because of a coaching decision, former starting guard Troy Simons returned to the lineup Saturday, checking in eight minutes into the first half and hitting both of his 3-point attempts and finishing with 13 points in 17 minutes.
  
CSU's Paige is expected to miss at least three weeks while Nixon is expected for the Rams' next game.
  
UP NEXT
  
Colorado State is home against Wyoming on Wednesday.
  
New Mexico travels to Utah State on Wednesday.

