One injured from aircraft crash at Northern Colorado Regional Airport

One person was injured after a crash at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland Friday.

According to the airport, one plane and one helicopter were involved in the collision with one person on each aircraft. The crash was on the ground on the runway between a Beechcraft Bonanza plane and Robinson R44 copter.

Collision was on the ground on the runway between a Beechcraft Bonanza and Robinson R44. One operator has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Neither operator is based here at FNL. — FNL (@FlyNoCO) January 26, 2018

The airport said the helicopter operator was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Neither operator were based at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

The runway was closed temporarily after the crash, but has since been reopened.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.