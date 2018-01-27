Colorado College claims extra point in 4-4 tie

Nick Halloran scored twice and Trey Bradley added three assists Saturday as Colorado College rallied from a 4-2 deficit to earn a 4-4 tie with Miami University at The Broadmoor World Arena.

For the second time this season, Christiano Versich scored in the 3-on-3 double overtime session to give the Tigers the extra point in the NCHC standings and a five-point weekend over the RedHawks. Versich circled the Miami net and placed a wraparound shot past Miami goalie Ryan Larkin with 57.5 seconds remaining in the period. Versich also scored in the 3x3 period at Denver on Dec. 8.

“Every point in this conference is valuable,” head coach Mike Haviland said. “It feels like a win even though it goes down as a tie. Five out of six is huge. I would take that every weekend if I could.”

The Tigers (11-11-4, 5-8-2-1 NCHC) jumped all over Miami from the opening faceoff as Halloran scored both of his goals in the first three minutes. He opened the scoring with a wrister from the high slot just 29 seconds in, then scored at the 3:00 mark to make it 2-0. Bradley assisted on both goals, including a tremendous effort to outskate a Miami defender to a loose puck at the blue line and tip it to Halloran on the second goal.

The RedHawks (9-12-2, 4-8-1-0 NCHC) responded with three goals before the end of the first period. Carson Meyer scored at the 7:32 mark, then Phil Knies and Louie Belpedio each scored on the power play at the 10:40 and 13:15 mark, respectively.

Meyer scored his second of the game at the 10:29 mark of the second period for a 4-2 lead and it looked like the RedHawks were primed to take a three-goal lead, but after CC was called for covering the puck in the crease, Belpedio’s penalty shot caromed of the right post with 4:15 remaining in the second.

The Tigers took full advantage as Mason Bergh notch his third power-play goal of the weekend with 2:06 left in the middle frame after taking a pass from Bradley and hitting the open net from the right circle. Kristian Blumenschein started the play and collected his fourth assist of the weekend.

“The difference between a two-goal lead and three-goal lead is huge at that stage (of the game),” Versich said. “When he missed we knew we had a shot at this. Fortunately we got that power play. From there we had momentum the rest of the way. It was an absolute battle to get those points. We are confident where we are moving forward.”

The Tigers dominated play in the third period, outshooting the RedHawks 16-3, and Trevor Gooch evened the score with an outstanding individual effort for his 10th goal of the season at the 8:56 mark. Racing to the puck at the Miami blue line, Gooch poked the puck to himself past two separate Miami defenders and placed a backhander past Larkin. Versich and Troy Conzo collected assists on the play.

Gooch and several of his teammates had golden opportunities during the final seven minutes of regulation, but they could not find the net. Gooch hit the post with 6:40 left and Bergh did the same on the power play with just over a minute to play in the third. Larkin made 10 saves after Gooch hit the post and finished the game with 30.

Leclerc, meanwhile, made 27 saves, including 14 in the first period. Miami scored on both of its power play opportunities, while Colorado College was 1-for-4.

The Tigers are idle next weekend before traveling to Grand Forks, N.D., to take on North Dakota, Feb 9-10.