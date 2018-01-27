Air Force hockey sweeps Niagara with 5-3 win

A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:25 p.m.
The teen accused of killing a 10-year-old Adams County girl appeared in adult court today to be advised of the charges against him.
