Police investigating explosive device at Fountain Walmart

Police investigating explosive device at Fountain Walmart

FOUNTAIN -

The City of Fountain says police are investigating an "alleged explosive device" at a Walmart store. 

The Walmart store is at 6310 S Highway 85. 

People are asked to stay clear of the area. The bomb squad is on scene.

We have a News 5 crew on the way and will send and update when more information becomes available. 

