Colorado Springs man arrested after choking and threatening to kill wife

Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a 50-year old Colorado Springs man after he choked his wife and threatened to kill her with a knife.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested William E Jones on an Attempted-Second Degree Murder charge Saturday. Deputies responded to the rest area on northbound I-25 at mile marker 115, at around 1:00 a.m. after a woman called police saying her husband hit her, choked her, and threatened to kill her with a knife.

The woman told deputies the couple had been drinking and stopped at the rest area when an argument started. The woman said Jones got angry and started choking her, when she reached into the door pocket and grabbed a box cutter and swung it at him.

Jones let her go, but then grabbed a knife and then threatened to kill her, and got out of the car, according to sheriff deputies. The woman then called police.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the woman in the car, and Jones outside of the car. She was then transported to a local hospital suffering life-threatening injuries, where she was later transported to a Denver hospital for further treatment.

Jones did have a laceration on this face from when the woman swiped the box cutter at him. He was taken to the hospital and then transferred to Pueblo County Jail.

He is facing charges of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, Menacing with a Deadly Weapon, Third-Degree Assault, Domestic Violence and a Protection Order Violation.