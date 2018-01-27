Quantcast

Teen victim of Amtrak derailment continues recovery in Colorado - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Teen victim of Amtrak derailment continues recovery in Colorado

Posted: Updated:

A 16-year old teen who was badly injured during last month's Amtrak Derailment in Washington State is moving to Colorado to continue his recovery.

Timmy Brodigan has spent the last several weeks in intensive care at Seattle Children's Hospital, but on Thursday was flown to Denver. He is continuing his treatment at Craig Hospital, which specializes in spinal chord injuries.

Brodigan suffered from a broken neck, fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, and other serious injuries during the incident. He is expected to stay at the hospital for several months.

Authorities say 50 people were hospitalized after the derailment, leaving at least two people in critical condition and 11 who were seriously injured. Six people reportedly died when the train went off the track. 

RELATED:

Multiple people killed in Amtrak train derailment

Speed Eyed In Deadly Amtrak Crash

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sports Fanatic stores to close, owner blames Broncos and NFL players

    Sports Fanatic stores to close, owner blames Broncos and NFL players

    Saturday, January 27 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-27 05:30:22 GMT
    Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic inside Pueblo storeSports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic inside Pueblo store

    A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players.  Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business.  "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...

    A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players.  Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business.  "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...

  • Colorado Springs Police looking for missing child

    Colorado Springs Police looking for missing child

    Saturday, January 27 2018 9:23 AM EST2018-01-27 14:23:16 GMT

    Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive. 

    Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive. 

  • Teen facing adult murder charges in death of 10-year-old

    Teen facing adult murder charges in death of 10-year-old

    Saturday, January 27 2018 10:17 AM EST2018-01-27 15:17:39 GMT
    10 year-old Kiaya Campbell10 year-old Kiaya Campbell

    The teen accused of killing a 10-year-old Adams County girl appeared in adult court today to be advised of the charges against him. 

    The teen accused of killing a 10-year-old Adams County girl appeared in adult court today to be advised of the charges against him. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?