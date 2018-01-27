Teen victim of Amtrak derailment continues recovery in Colorado

A 16-year old teen who was badly injured during last month's Amtrak Derailment in Washington State is moving to Colorado to continue his recovery.

Timmy Brodigan has spent the last several weeks in intensive care at Seattle Children's Hospital, but on Thursday was flown to Denver. He is continuing his treatment at Craig Hospital, which specializes in spinal chord injuries.

Brodigan suffered from a broken neck, fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, and other serious injuries during the incident. He is expected to stay at the hospital for several months.

Authorities say 50 people were hospitalized after the derailment, leaving at least two people in critical condition and 11 who were seriously injured. Six people reportedly died when the train went off the track.

RELATED:

Multiple people killed in Amtrak train derailment

Speed Eyed In Deadly Amtrak Crash