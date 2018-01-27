Quantcast

Saturday Evening Weather; All Quiet on the Western Front

All quiet on the western front, as temperatures will settle back into the 20s and some high teens overnight tonight with clear or mostly clear skies. A large, sprawling area of high pressure will be building into the region tomorrow and Tuesday, keeping skies pretty clear, winds pretty light, air very dry, and temps mild by day and chilly at night. No real chance for precipitation, until Thursday.

For The Springs...mostly clear tonight, lows in the low 20s. Sunday, sunny day, high in the low 50s. Sunday night still clear, and low 20s. Sunny side up Monday, highs nearing 55F

For Pueblo and vicinity...clear and cold overnight tonight, upper teens. Sunny Sunday and Monday...highs near 53 Sunday and upper 50s Monday.

For the Plains...clear and cold tonight, upper teens. Sunny Sunday, high in the low 50s. Still sunny Monday, highs in the upper 50s.

For Woodland Park...partly cloudy tonight, upper teens. Mostly sunny Sunday, near 45. Sunny Monday, around 50F.

