Flu season takes deadly toll

The flu season has hit hard and fast, without any end in sight. Experts say it's on track to be one of the worst seasons in years.



The weekend came early for students across the country as a result.



Many are closed for cleaning.



In some, hundreds of students and their teachers have the flu.



"We're out of resources, you know, we don't have personnel to cover these teachers, you know, we're out of subs," says Josh Dailey, principal at Florida's Port St. Joe High School.



The Centers for Disease Control reports 49 states at "widespread" flu activity.



"We're starting to see it go up in the Northeast, and lots of states in the South are still seeing very high levels of activity," says Dr. Dan Jernigan.



Adults over age 65 are most likely to be hospitalized with complications of the flu.



Young children usually fall right behind, but this particularly nasty virus is hitting people over age 50 hard.



"This year, the baby boomers have really replaced their grandchildren in terms of the rates of hospitalization," Dr. Jernigan says.



Still, 37 children have died with the flu so far this season.



Experts say people who seem to be recovering from the flu but then have a setback should seek immediate medical attention.



