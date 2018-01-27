Flu season takes deadly toll

The flu season has hit hard and fast, without any end in sight. Experts say it's on track to be one of the worst seasons in years.
The weekend came early for students across the country as a result.
Many are closed for cleaning.
In some, hundreds of students and their teachers have the flu.
"We're out of resources, you know, we don't have personnel to cover these teachers, you know, we're out of subs," says Josh Dailey, principal at Florida's Port St. Joe High School.
The Centers for Disease Control reports 49 states at "widespread" flu activity.
"We're starting to see it go up in the Northeast, and lots of states in the South are still seeing very high levels of activity," says Dr. Dan Jernigan.
Adults over age 65 are most likely to be hospitalized with complications of the flu.
Young children usually fall right behind, but this particularly nasty virus is hitting people over age 50 hard.
"This year, the baby boomers have really replaced their grandchildren in terms of the rates of hospitalization," Dr. Jernigan says.
Still, 37 children have died with the flu so far this season.
Experts say people who seem to be recovering from the flu but then have a setback should seek immediate medical attention.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
The teen accused of killing a 10-year-old Adams County girl appeared in adult court today to be advised of the charges against him.
A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety.
