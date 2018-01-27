Ice Castles boost local economy in Dillon

The town of Dillon is investing $50,000 into the local frozen attraction the Ice Castles, and local businesses are already seeing a payback.
The town has sparked the interest of thousands of people since the Ice Castles opened a month ago. Kerstin Anderson, Marketing and Communications Director for the town of Dillon, works to draw people to the small town for a living.
Anderson believes the Ice Castles has really solidified things for the town, as it's been such a success.
Some local business owners say they are busier than ever before seeing a boost in the local economy. A Bistro business owner said that most customers in and out of the business say they are in town for the icy wonderland attraction.
A big part of the town's success in drawing people to Dillon has been through social media. Anderson said she thinks the people posting and sharing photos of the frozen phenomenon is what makes others want to visit to.
According to 9News Denver, the Ice Castles will be open through March, weather dependent.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
The teen accused of killing a 10-year-old Adams County girl appeared in adult court today to be advised of the charges against him.
A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety.
