Ice Castles boost local economy in Dillon

DILLON -

The town of Dillon is investing $50,000 into the local frozen attraction the Ice Castles, and local businesses are already seeing a payback.

The town has sparked the interest of thousands of people since the Ice Castles opened a month ago. Kerstin Anderson, Marketing and Communications Director for the town of Dillon, works to draw people to the small town for a living.

Anderson believes the Ice Castles has really solidified things for the town, as it's been such a success. 

Some local business owners say they are busier than ever before seeing a boost in the local economy. A Bistro business owner said that most customers in and out of the business say they are in town for the icy wonderland attraction.

A big part of the town's success in drawing people to Dillon has been through social media. Anderson said she thinks the people posting and sharing photos of the frozen phenomenon is what makes others want to visit to.

According to 9News Denver, the Ice Castles will be open through March, weather dependent. 

