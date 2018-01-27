Bike stolen from man who spent hours saluting fallen deputy

Two Colorado sheriff's deputies bought a new mountain bike for a man whose bike was stolen while he stood for hours holding a flag near where another deputy had been shot and killed.



KUSA-TV reported on the theft on Thursday and the Adams County deputies brought a new mountain bike to Michael Kapaun the next day.



Kapaun is known around the community of Thornton as 'the guy on the bike' and says that's his only form of transportation.



He spent about six hours Thursday near the perimeter of the crime scene, holding the flag in honor of Deputy Heath Gumm, who was killed Wednesday night. At some point, his bike was stolen.



Kapaun gave the flag to the deputies and asked that it be offered to Gumm's family.

