Colorado AG plans to fight $1.9M claim for overturned conviction

Colorado's attorney general is fighting a claim for $1.9 million in compensation filed by a man who spent 28 years in prison for a rape conviction that was eventually overturned.
The attorney general's office said Friday that Clarence Moses-EL's case may not meet the requirements of Colorado's Exoneration Act. The office says that while he was acquitted in a 2016 retrial, DNA evidence in the case was destroyed so there's no way to know if he's actually innocent.
The exoneration act, passed in 2013, provides $70,000 for each year a person is wrongfully incarcerated.
The Denver Post reports a state court will determine whether Moses-EL is actually innocent.
Moses-EL also filed a lawsuit against the City of Denver in December alleging malicious prosecution, destruction and fabrication of evidence and other claims.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety.
The Fremont County coroner has identified a body pulled from the Arkansas River as that of missing rafter Eric Ashby.
