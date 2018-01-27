Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year.
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn's resignation.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.
Wynn has denied the allegations.
Wynn's resignation was first reported by Politico.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety.
The Fremont County coroner has identified a body pulled from the Arkansas River as that of missing rafter Eric Ashby.
