Firearm safety class offered to kids in southern Colorado

A business in Pueblo West wants to make sure kids and teens understand how and when to use firearms safely.

Warrior Kit started offered the classes about a year ago, they're offered on occasion, this last year they held the class about 4 times.

The class is not hands-on, the instructor uses prop guns to demonstrate how to safely handle a firearm.

'It's very very important that young children see and understand that there are rules that go along with the ownership of firearms,' said John Schaerfl, who teaches the class at the Pueblo West business.

Schaerfl worked in law enforcement in New Mexico, he says he started learning how to handle firearms when he was 5 years old, growing up in Texas.

He believes now more than ever, the younger generation needs to understand the safety of handling guns.

'I think it's extremely important not only because in this part of the country and in Colorado in particular, firearm sports are very prolific, there's a lot of hunters and a lot of target shooting which is great,' said Schaerfl.

Warrior Kit offers several different classes, this one in particular is free for children.

Schaerfl says the hope is to eventually offer marksman classes for kids and teens.