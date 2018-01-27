Quantcast

Firearm safety class offered to kids in southern Colorado - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Firearm safety class offered to kids in southern Colorado

Posted: Updated:

A business in Pueblo West wants to make sure kids and teens understand how and when to use firearms safely. 

Warrior Kit started offered the classes about a year ago, they're offered on occasion, this last year they held the class about 4 times. 

The class is not hands-on, the instructor uses prop guns to demonstrate how to safely handle a firearm. 

'It's very very important that young children see and understand that there are rules that go along with the ownership of  firearms,' said John Schaerfl, who teaches the class at the Pueblo West business.

Schaerfl worked in law enforcement in New Mexico, he says he started learning how to handle firearms when he was 5 years old, growing up in Texas. 

He believes now more than ever, the younger generation needs to understand the safety of handling guns. 

'I think it's extremely important not only because  in this part of the country and in Colorado in particular, firearm sports are very prolific, there's a lot of hunters and a lot of target shooting which is great,' said Schaerfl. 

Warrior Kit offers several different classes, this one in particular is free for children. 

Schaerfl says the hope is to eventually offer marksman classes for kids and teens. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sports Fanatic stores to close, owner blames Broncos and NFL players

    Sports Fanatic stores to close, owner blames Broncos and NFL players

    Saturday, January 27 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-27 05:30:22 GMT
    Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic inside Pueblo storeSports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic inside Pueblo store

    A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players.  Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business.  "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...

    A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players.  Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business.  "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...

  • Colorado Springs Police looking for missing child

    Colorado Springs Police looking for missing child

    Saturday, January 27 2018 9:23 AM EST2018-01-27 14:23:16 GMT

    Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive. 

    Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive. 

  • #RoadJerry targets winter driving safety in Colorado

    #RoadJerry targets winter driving safety in Colorado

    Friday, January 26 2018 8:59 PM EST2018-01-27 01:59:47 GMT

    A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety. 

    A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?