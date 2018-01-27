Elderly Colorado woman leads Wyoming police on high speed chase

A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:23 p.m. Thursday when a noticed a Volkswagon speeding 96 mph in an 80 mph zone on Interstate 25 near Kaycee.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, the trooper attempted a traffic stop on the car, but the driver failed to stop and tried to escape onto I-90 reaching speeds over 100 mph.
Deputies then put spikes in the road which caused the vehicle to finally come to a stop on I-90. The driver was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges of Reckless Driving and Eluding a Police Officer.
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
(The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.)
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety.
The Fremont County coroner has identified a body pulled from the Arkansas River as that of missing rafter Eric Ashby.
