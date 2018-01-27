Elderly Colorado woman leads Wyoming police on high speed chase

A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes.



The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:23 p.m. Thursday when a noticed a Volkswagon speeding 96 mph in an 80 mph zone on Interstate 25 near Kaycee.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, the trooper attempted a traffic stop on the car, but the driver failed to stop and tried to escape onto I-90 reaching speeds over 100 mph.

Deputies then put spikes in the road which caused the vehicle to finally come to a stop on I-90. The driver was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges of Reckless Driving and Eluding a Police Officer.



There were no injuries reported during the incident.

(The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.)