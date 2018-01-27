FBI seeking 'Horse Head Bandit' in Colorado

Multiple Colorado law enforcement agencies, as well as the FBI, are looking for a bank robber dubbed the "Horse Head Bandit."

The FBI's Denver division said in a statement that they are seeking help in locating the man who they said robbed three Denver area banks in a span of a month.

According to the FBI, the man attempted to rob the US Bank on E. Belleview in Denver, on Dec. 23, 2017. He then robbed a First Bank in Aurora on January 8, followed by another robbery at a Chase Bank on January 22, in Greenwood Village.

At each of the robberies, the suspect pulled a gun, demanded cash, and fled on foot. The Bureau said he was spotted leaving the area of one of the robberies in a silver sedan.

The "Horse Head Bandit" has been described as a white male, between 45 and 60-years old. He is approximately 5'10" to 6' tall, with a medium build and possibly a facial blemish/pock marked skin.

The FBI and law enforcement agencies from Denver, Aurora, and Greenwood Village ask that if anyone has information on this individual, they contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The FBI has given no explanation as to why this suspect is being called the "Horse Head Bandit."

The times and locations of the banks that were robbed are listed below:

12/22/17 @ 2:31 PM US Bank 8401 E Belleview Ave, Denver, CO

01/08/18 @ 5:25 PM First Bank 6715 S Corner Star Way, Aurora, CO

01/22/18 @ 6:05 PM Chase Bank 8501 E Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village, CO