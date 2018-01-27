Can Trump's immigration plan gain traction?

President Trump's team is pushing a new immigration plan that offers a path to citizenship for nearly 1.8 million dreamers.
In return, he's asking for $30 billion for border security, including the wall, an end to the visa lottery program and limits to family-based, or so-called "chain" migration.
Democrats say the president is holding dreamers hostage.
"We have a way to get forward with engaging in Donald Trump's, I think, irrational ideas about what is necessary at the border," says Senator Cory Booker.
For some republicans, the plan is too soft. Breitbart News is adopting the moniker "Don's Amnesty Plan".
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2EefmKX
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety.
A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety.
As dozens of drivers had their cars stolen last year in Colorado Springs because of puffing, police say if it happens to you, it's something that can land you in civil court.
As dozens of drivers had their cars stolen last year in Colorado Springs because of puffing, police say if it happens to you, it's something that can land you in civil court.