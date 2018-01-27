Quantcast

Justice Ginsburg, nearing 85, signals she won't retire soon - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Justice Ginsburg, nearing 85, signals she won't retire soon

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is sending signals in the Donald Trump era that she intends to keep her Supreme Court seat for years.
  
The court's eldest justice is packing her schedule, showing off parts of her workout routine in a new documentary and hiring law clerks to take her through June 2020. That's just four months before the next presidential election.
  
The 84-year-old Ginsburg also has produced two of the court's four signed opinions so far this term.
  
She's reveling in her late-in-life emergence as a liberal icon.
  
Ginsburg's travels during the court's month long break are taking her from Utah's Sundance film festival to law schools and synagogues on the East Coast. She'll be in Rhode Island on Tuesday and won't attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sports Fanatic stores to close, owner blames Broncos and NFL players

    Sports Fanatic stores to close, owner blames Broncos and NFL players

    Saturday, January 27 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-27 05:30:22 GMT
    Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic inside Pueblo storeSports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic inside Pueblo store

    A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players.  Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business.  "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...

    A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players.  Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business.  "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...

  • Colorado Springs Police looking for missing child

    Colorado Springs Police looking for missing child

    Saturday, January 27 2018 9:23 AM EST2018-01-27 14:23:16 GMT

    Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive. 

    Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive. 

  • #RoadJerry targets winter driving safety in Colorado

    #RoadJerry targets winter driving safety in Colorado

    Friday, January 26 2018 8:59 PM EST2018-01-27 01:59:47 GMT

    A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety. 

    A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?