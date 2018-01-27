Justice Ginsburg, nearing 85, signals she won't retire soon

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is sending signals in the Donald Trump era that she intends to keep her Supreme Court seat for years.
The court's eldest justice is packing her schedule, showing off parts of her workout routine in a new documentary and hiring law clerks to take her through June 2020. That's just four months before the next presidential election.
The 84-year-old Ginsburg also has produced two of the court's four signed opinions so far this term.
She's reveling in her late-in-life emergence as a liberal icon.
Ginsburg's travels during the court's month long break are taking her from Utah's Sundance film festival to law schools and synagogues on the East Coast. She'll be in Rhode Island on Tuesday and won't attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety.
A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety.
As dozens of drivers had their cars stolen last year in Colorado Springs because of puffing, police say if it happens to you, it's something that can land you in civil court.
As dozens of drivers had their cars stolen last year in Colorado Springs because of puffing, police say if it happens to you, it's something that can land you in civil court.