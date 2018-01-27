Saturday Morning Forecast: Mainly Sunny And Cool

It's a chilly start to your Saturday with temperatures in the double digits and even a few single digits for the eastern plains. Winds are mainly in the single digits so just a minor windchill. Mainly sunny today with highs near average in the 40's to near 50°. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the teens and 20's. Sunshine for Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures in the low to mid 50's.

It'll be a dry start to the work week with a warming trend. Highs in the 50's with sunshine for Monday. More sun on Tuesday with highs in the 60's and breezy winds at times. Clouds increase for Wednesday with breezy winds and highs in the 50's to low 60's. The next chance at snow will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday. Models differ slightly on how much activity makes it to the I-25 corridor, but Thursday will be the day for any moisture heading our way. This system will also bring colder temperatures with highs only in the 30's for Thursday and Friday.