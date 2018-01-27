Quantcast

Colorado Springs Police looking for missing child

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs police and others are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive. Police say the boy is white, has a thin build, and is roughly 5'5". He was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket, dark blue polo shirt, black slacks, black shoes with a yellow and green backpack.

