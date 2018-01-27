Colorado Springs Police looking for missing child

Colorado Springs and other are searching for a missing 12-year old boy. Alexander Mauldin was last seen in the 3300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
As dozens of drivers had their cars stolen last year in Colorado Springs because of puffing, police say if it happens to you, it's something that can land you in civil court.
A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety.
Eric William Grant and Derrick Davis were both in an El Paso County courtroom Friday for a preliminary hearing on charges they killed the owner of Full Throttle Auto Service during a robbery in July 2017.
