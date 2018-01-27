CC explodes for six goals in 6-3 win vs. Miami (OH)

Mason Bergh scored twice and Brian Williams notched the first two goals of his career to lead Colorado College to a 6-3 victory over Miami University Friday night at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Nick Halloran and Kristian Blumenschein each collected three assists as the Tigers moved back to .500 for the season at 11-11-3 overall and 5-8-2-1 in the NCHC, remaining in a sixth-place tie with Omaha.

Trevor Gooch opened the scoring just 1:29 into the contest with a rocket from the slot that got past Miami goalie Ryan Larkin. Ben Israel started the play by getting the puck to Halloran at the right boards and Halloran found Gooch wide open between the circles.

Westin Michaud deflected a shot by Blumenschein in front of the net past Larkin to make it 2-0 at the 12:54 mark. Halloran collected his second assist of the game on the power-play goal.

Miami (9-12-2, 4-8-1-0 NCHC) cut the lead in half just 38 seconds later when Phil Knies poked the puck past Tiger goalie Alex Leclerc at 13:32 of the opening frame.

Halloran collected his third helper of the game when Bergh pounded home his own rebound at the side of the net on the power play for a 3-1 advantage 6:14 into the second period.

“Nick can move the puck too and not just shoot,” head coach Mike Haviland said. “He can make some plays. I think the Gooch goal really got us going. Halloran made the plays.”

Williams then scored his first collegiate goal, the game-winner, with 3:38 left in the second. Andrew Farny and Jack Gates started an odd-man rush that ended with a Williams shot from the left circle that was saved, but went right back to Williams, who fired it into the net from the slot.

“I just went to the puck looking for the rebound and it ended up getting kicked out,” Williams said.

Williams and Bergh led the Tigers with five shots apiece, a career-high for Williams.

“Brian can shoot the puck,” Haviland said. “It was good to see him get rewarded. He is a hard worker. Gatesy (Jack Gates) made a really good play against a very good defenseman in (Louie) Belpedio to set him up.”

Bergh made it 5-1 with another power-play goal at the 6:40 mark of the third. Blumenschein posted his third assist of the game and Trey Bradley set up Bergh perfectly with a cross-ice pass to give him a wide open net.

Miami made things interesting midway through the final period by scoring twice following a five-minute major elbowing call to CC’s Zach Berzolla. Grant Hutton scored at the 9:33 mark and Kiefer Sherwood cut the deficit to 5-3 at 11:18 of the frame.

The Tigers tightened up their defense the rest of the way and Williams scored an empty-netter with 1:09 remaining after Larkin went to the bench for an extra attacker.

CC was a perfect 3-for-3 on the power play and scored three goals with a man advantage for the first time since Jan. 6, 2015. Miami was 2-for-5 on the power play and its 18 shots equaled the fewest allowed by the Tigers this season (Alaska Anchorage on Oct. 14).

Larkin made 20 saves for Miami, while Leclerc had 15.

The teams square off Saturday afternoon, beginning at 4 p.m.