31 Winter Olympians call Colorado home, most of any state on Team USA

When you tune into the 2018 Winter Olympics on News5 - you might see a lot of familiar faces.

Of the 242 Olympians on Team USA, 31 hale from Colorado, the most of any state in the country.

Names like Troy Terry, Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and Bryan Fletcher will dot the podium stand in Korea and have a Colorado flag in their back pocket, so to speak.