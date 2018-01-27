31 Winter Olympians call Colorado home, most of any state on Team USA

Pueblo Police are asking for help in identifying the body of a woman found dead from hypothermia earlier this week.
The Fremont County coroner has identified a body pulled from the Arkansas River as that of missing rafter Eric Ashby.
Colorado Springs Police are warning of a new online scam in the community.
A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety.
