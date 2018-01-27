Sports Fanatic stores to close, owner blames Broncos and NFL players

A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players.

Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business.

"A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears in my life."

As Fabjancic says, the journey is coming to an end.

"It's like losing my first child that I've had for 17 years."

Sales at the business have taken a downward spiral the past year.

"My sales have went down close to 40 percent at both locations...I haven't been able to pay my bills."

He puts the blame squarely on a pathetic performance from the Broncos this year and NFL players in general. He says it was the perfect storm this year.

"The Broncos having a rough season and a long losing streak that they haven't had in a long time had a lot to do with it...one of my things that I think was the main contributor was the kneeling at the National Anthem by the NFL players."

Admittedly, he says competing online sales and chain stores have played a part, but he has been able to survive that. He says the final straw was what was happening on the field.

"That's the one factor that came into this whole thing that pretty much knocked my feet out from under me."

The sale of NFL gear has been the main driver of profits.

"One of my clerks told me that the customer was actually asking, you know, "How could you work in a place like this, that you sell this merchandise after what these players have done?"'

Bottom line: game over. There is no comeback.

"I hope that other owners don't have to go through what I've had to go through."

Fabjancic says liquidation sales will start next Thursday. Both store locations will close in the next four to six weeks.

He says he wants to thank his employees, family, and the customers that have supported him throughout the years.

