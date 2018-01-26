Drivers could be liable for unintended consequences from puffing

As dozens of drivers had their cars stolen last year in Colorado Springs because of puffing, police say if it happens to you, it's something that can land you in civil court, stuck with a bill for the damage left behind for crimes that you never committed.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking drivers to think twice before puffing in the ice.

"You potentially could have some civil liability because you left that motor vehicle running," Lt. Howard Black, a spokesman for CSPD said.

Say you do leave your car running and it does get stolen, like 160 others did last year, they tell us, if that vehicle goes on to cause property damage or worse, you could be on the hook financially.

"If you leave your car out there running and a 12-year-old or 14-year-old gets in it and takes off with it and kills a pedestrian," Lt. Black said.

Turning on your car and leaving it unattended to warm up is illegal in Colorado and police tell us, it's leading to other crimes.

"We didn't hear anything, it was just gone," Tania Jacquez, daughter of a car theft victim said.

Jacquez's family knows first-hand, the consequences of puffing.

"She went to turn it on and she comes back into the house to get her stuff ready and she was about to put my little brother in the truck and when she opened the door, the truck was gone," she said.

But that was likely a mistake her mother, will never make again after her truck went missing for nearly three days. That's until police spotted it leaving a robbery at a Loaf n' Jug on Academy Friday morning.

"We were able to intercept that vehicle just a short distance away, got into a short pursuit with it," Sgt. Brett Iverson, of CSPD said.

"We're blessed that they found it," Jacquez said.

She likely won't be liable for whatever was stolen but it could have been worse.

"This is one of the most preventable crimes out there, you just don't do it!" Lt. Black said.

The only way to legally warm your car up unattended in Colorado is if you have a remote starter.

By the way, in that robbery, the suspect was able to get away on foot by running into a nearby apartment complex but police haven't been able to find him yet.