Check this out: International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge

Right now the work is done as the artist finish up their works at the 28th Annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge.

Competitors from across the globe come to Colorado to tackle a 12-foot tall, 25 ton packed block of snow as they craft their visions.

The sculpting got underway on Monday, January 22 and wrapped up Friday. News 5's Photojournalist AJ Vega and Digital Multimedia Journalist Jon McMichael made the trip to Breck to watch the scramble to finish up before judging.

This weekend is when visitors vote on their favorite works. If you stop by during the day you'll enjoy the jaw-dropping works, at night you'll be amazed by the light show.

(Thank you to the Breckenridge Tourism Office for the aerial timelapse video used in the above work)



