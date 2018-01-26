Quantcast

NASA Honors Fallen Astronauts

(WESH) NASA held its annual "Day of Remembrance" on Thursday to honor fallen astronauts at the Kennedy Space Center.

While members of the public left flowers at the memorial, family members of the fallen, and astronauts, like Buzz Aldrin, made remarks for the 24 victims in disasters like the Challenger explosion.

"Many of the lessons learned, in each case, we had to learn again," Col. Bob Cabana, a NASA astronaut, said. "My goal is that we do not have to learn them yet again."

Seven astronauts who died in the Columbia tragedy were also honored at the event almost 15 years to the day the shuttle was destroyed.

Columbia launch director Mike Leinbach sent the astronauts off for that fateful mission.

"My role now is to try to get across to the new people out at the space center, the lessons learned from Columbia and Challenger," said Leinbach.

