Grisly crime scene photos presented in hearing for car shop owner murder suspects

(Surveillance video from inside Full Throttle Auto Service)

Eric William Grant and Derrick Davis were both in an El Paso County courtroom Friday for a preliminary hearing on charges they killed the owner of Full Throttle Auto Service during a robbery in July 2017.

Prosecutors presented more than 30 crime scene pictures taken on the day of the crime. Some of those showed owner George Maldonado in a pool of his own blood near the back of the building.



Lead Detective Derek Graham of the Colorado Springs Police Department was grilled by the defense team n why he missed a gun magazine which someone inside the car shop later reported to investigators.

Detective Graham told the court he found a cash register in the lobby with its front face broken off and more than $400 still inside.



According to police, it was still images from security video which led to tips from the public and the arrest of Derrick Davis. He was picked up by Minnesota State Troopers a few days after the robbery.

The other suspect, Eric William Grant, was arrested in October by authorities in Philadelphia.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

(Crime scene tape surrounds Full Throttle Auto Service as police investigate the death of the owner)