#RoadJerry targets winter driving safety in Colorado - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

#RoadJerry targets winter driving safety in Colorado

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO -

A plan piggy-backing on a social media trend called a “Jerry” aims at getting teen and twenty something drivers in Colorado thinking more about winter driving safety. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has expanded #Jerry into #RoadJerry.

Understanding the idea requires some tutoring on ski and snowboard origins of the term “Jerry”.  A Jerry is basically someone who just fails at skiing,” said CDOT Communication Specialist, Stacia Sellers. For example: someone spotted on the mountain with a helmet backwards, or maybe there us a wipe out caught on camera.

Jerry is very popular on social media because of the site Jerry of the Day on Instagram and Facebook. A Jerry caught on video can be sent to the site where thousands see it. Some are humorous, other cringe worthy.  

CDOT’s message is, when it comes to winter driving, being caught in a #RoadJerry is not good. "Get people to look at it and say yeah that is a #RoadJerry,” said Sellers, “If I'm going out and I'm not prepared for the winter, I don’t want to be a #RoadJerry by spinning out and causing I-70 or I-25 or whatever road to be closed for hours on end."

There is a reason this campaign is launching now. Extreme sports take the spotlight with the Olympics and S-games happening over the next couple of weeks.

