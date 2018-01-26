RoadJerry targets winter driving safety in Colorado

Pueblo Police are asking for help in identifying the body of a woman found dead from hypothermia earlier this week.
Pueblo Police are asking for help in identifying the body of a woman found dead from hypothermia earlier this week.
The Fremont County coroner has identified a body pulled from the Arkansas River as that of missing rafter Eric Ashby.
The Fremont County coroner has identified a body pulled from the Arkansas River as that of missing rafter Eric Ashby.
Colorado Springs Police are warning of a new online scam in the community.
Colorado Springs Police are warning of a new online scam in the community.
The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department. On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women. The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...
The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department. On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women. The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...