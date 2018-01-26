Emergency Departments on the front lines of the opioid epidemic

If you go to the Emergency Department in your local hospital for help treating pain for an illness or disease, you will likely be prescribed something other than opioids.

A state-wide push is underway to challenge hospitals and physicians to find other ways to treat pain.

A new pilot program study just released this week shows drastic reduction in prescribed opioids in the Emergency Departments of hospitals.

"You're talking about a revolution in how those hospitals are treating pain and keeping patients safe and it's not just that we're allowing patients to suffer with pain saying 'hey we're not going to use pain killers on you,' we're using different things to treat pain and treat pain more effectively," said Dr. Donald Stader, Emergency Physician at Swedish Medical Center. "We're re-infusing science into pain control, for too long we said 'all pain is the same and all pain should be treated with a pain killer' that's wrong, it's dead wrong, pain is different, there's a difference between chronic pain and osteopathic pain, that's from a bad nerve, versus traumatic pain, all of those are different things and we should treat them with different medications."

Ten hospitals state-wide were studied for a year and after finding alternatives for pain management in patients, some hospitals saw reductions in opioid prescriptions ranging from about 30% to 50% over that time.

"First by decreasing our prescribing and changing how we treat pain and we expose less patients to this dangerous disease process and to opioids, this dangerous class of medication, but that emergency physicians also have an amazing chance to intervene on the disease of addiction," said Stader.

At UCHealth Memorial Hospital's central location in Colorado Springs, doctor's said they've seen an 80% reduction in opioid prescriptions over the three years they've been cracking down.

"We really looked at our opiate problem here seriously about three years ago and that's when we developed our program to reduce opiate prescriptions and opiate misuse," said Dr. Sean Donahue, who's the Emergency Department's Medical Director at UCHealth Memorial Hospital. "I think it was a really great thing to do for our community and for our patients because because these medications if you're not using them in full vigilance they can be very, very dangerous."

"We've seen about an 80 percent reduction over the past three years, and I think we calculated it out, it ends up being about one metric ton of pure opiate reduction of prescribed medication," said Donahue.

Some of those alternatives include other medications that aren't addictive and some natural methods.

"A lot of things we'll use you know for alternate means for controlling pain you know lidocaine patches, anti-inflamatories physical therapy, massage, you know, acupuncture, a lot of that goes a long way and you don't have to saddle someone with just giving them narcotics," said Donahue.

There is no time line for how long it might take to push this program onto other hospitals across Colorado.