Suspects out of Teller County jail following illegal marijuana grow raids

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said the five suspects arrested this week in a large marijuana grow operation have all bonded out of jail.

They have also released the names of the five of the suspects. In all, deputies raided three illegal marijuana grows across the county Wednesday, which it believes to be part of a large criminal organization based in Cuba.

Deputies said they seized more than $1 million in illegal marijuana and rounded up the suspects at three raids at two locations in Divide and one in Woodland Park. Authorities said they seized two vehicles, more than 100 plants, hash oil and more than 80 pounds of processed marijuana that was processed and ready to be shipped.

Deputies said the Teller County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Woodland Park police.

(Alejandra Farinas)

(Alexis Fernandez-Diego)

(David Benitez)

(Jaime Costa)

(Yoandy Ramos-Diaz)