Teen facing adult murder charges in death

Pueblo Police are asking for help in identifying the body of a woman found dead from hypothermia earlier this week.
Colorado Springs Police are warning of a new online scam in the community.
The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department. On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women. The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...
Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen.
