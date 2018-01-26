Teen facing adult murder charges in death

The teen accused of killing a 10-year-old Adams County girl appeared in adult court today to be advised of the charges against him.

Prosecutors filed first-degree murder and sexual assault charges against 15-year-old Aidan Zallmer on Friday. Investigators say he killed 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell on June 7th, her body found in a greenbelt in Thornton.

Campbell was reportedly visiting her father at his home on Forest Drive in Thornton before she died. Her father is said to live at this home with his girlfriend and her twin teenage boys.

Zallmer is charged as an adult with with first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder by a person in a position of trust, two counts of felony murder, one count of sexual assault on a child and two counts of felony sexual assault.

According to the autopsy report, Cambell died from several blunt force trauma injuries to her head.

A hearing will be set on Wednesday to determine if bond should be set in the case.

Read our previous coverage:

15-year-old boy charged with murder in death of 10-year-old girl

Arrest made in Kiaya Campbell case

Police investigating 10-year-old Thornton girl's death as homicide

Police: Body found, search called off for missing 10-year-old girl