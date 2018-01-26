Friday Night Weather; chilly 36 hours ahead

Quantcast

High Pressure, a fair, quiet weather-maker, will be slowly building into the West over the next 5 days. This will force the storm track well to our north. No stormy weather is to be expected until at least Wednesday.

A cold front having passed through midday Friday is shaving temperatures back a bit, so the next 36 hours will be chilly. But as the High closes in, temps will warm to the task, into the 50s Sunday and probably 60s Monday & Tuesday.

For The Springs, clear skies tonight with diminishing wind. Colder, with low temps in the mid teens. Mostly sunny Saturday, and probably Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Highs Saturday near 45F, Sunday low 50s, similar for Monday, and then perhaps over 60F for Tuesday.

For Pueblo and vicinity expect clear, calm, cold tonight, lows near 10F. Mostly sunny days and mostly clear nights through Tuesday. Highs Saturday in the upper 40s, mid 50s for Sunday and Monday, and Tuesday could approach 70F again!

For the Plains, you'll see clear, calm, cold tonight, lows near 10F. Mostly sunny days and mostly clear nights through Tuesday. Highs Saturday in the upper 40s, mid 50s for Sunday and Monday, and Tuesday could approach 70F again!

And for Woodland Park expect clear, becoming near calm, cold tonight, lows between 5 and 10F. Partly or Mostly sunny days and mostly clear nights through Tuesday. Highs Saturday in the low 40s, upper 40s for Sunday and Monday, and Tuesday could approach 55F.

