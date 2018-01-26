Body pulled from Arkansas River identified as Eric Ashby

The Fremont County coroner has identified a body pulled from the Arkansas River as that of missing rafter Eric Ashby.

The 31-year-old has been missing since June 28, 2017 and was believed to have drowned after falling from a personal raft near Sunshine Falls. The body was found on July 28, 2017 east of the Holcim Cement Plant.

DNA samples from Ashby's father were sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation along with samples from the unidentified body. On Friday, the remains were identified as Ashby.

(Above: Contributed photo of Eric Ashby)

According to friends, Ashby was with a group out searching for the $2 million treasure hidden by Famed New art dealer and author Forrest Fenn. Groups searched along the river for days after reports of a raft overturning in the falls.

The group were not with a commercial rafting company and none were wearing life jackets or helmets. When deputies arrived, they were unable to find anyone along the shore or in the water, despite the witness reports of several other people who were able to get back to the raft safely.

None of the people with Ashby at the time called 911 to report the incident. The situation has since inspired friends and family members of Ashby to draft a bill, aimed at making sure people report life threatening situations.

Lawmakers were able to start debate on the proposed Eric's Law in January. Under the proposed new law, it would be a misdemeanor to not call for help when someone is in a dangerous situation. It would be a felony if the person dies as a result of the failure to try and summon help. Colorado State Rep. Jim Wilson is sponsoring the bill.

The bill is scheduled for a hearing in the State House Judiciary committee on February 6, 2018.