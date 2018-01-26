Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon, coming early Wednesday!

Very early Wednesday morning, weather pending, we will be in for a spectacular all-in-one show. It is a lunar eclipse, but it coincides with another Super Moon, and because we've already had a Full Moon on January 1, it becomes a "Blue Moon"! This eclipse will be visible in southeastern Colorado.

This would be a good time to explain each. The Super Moon is when it's orbit around Earth takes it closest to Earth. (It's orbit is a bit eccentric, egg shaped, not oval.) It is about 30,000 miles closer at this point, than other times of it's orbit. A "Blue Moon" is a 2nd full Moon in one calendar month. And it gets the name "Blood Moon" simply because during the eclipse, it appears dark red.

As for the eclipse itself, it begins 3:48 a.m. Wednesday. Technically, it begins the "penumbra" phase, which, simply put, is when the Earth's atmosphere is causing that part of the eclipse. But the "umbra" phase, simply put...when the Earth's body itself starts creating a shadow...doesn't begin until 4:48 a.m., and then continues well past 7 a.m. However, the Moon goes below our horizon at 7:07 a.m., so the eclipse is over for us, at that time. (Note: It will be setting almost due West, in the sky.)

Now, there's one issue. Weather. If clouds are present, there's no "show". Right now, it is looking borderline. A weak storm looks like it will be getting close Wednesday morning, but we simply need a clear "window" for a little over 2 hours, at the right time.