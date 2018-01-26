Quantcast

It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclips - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Get up and get out very early on Wednesday morning to catch the view of a lifetime. It'll be worth a few extra cups of coffee and a little less sleep. Very early Wednesday morning, we'll be in for a spectacular all-in-one show. It's a lunar eclipse, but it coincides with another Super Moon, and because we had a Full Moon on January 1st, it becomes a "Blue Moon"! This eclipse will be visible in southeastern Colorado.

This would be a good time to explain each. The Super Moon is when it's orbit around Earth takes it closest to Earth. (It's orbit is a bit eccentric, egg shaped, not oval.) It is about 30,000 miles closer at this point, than other times of it's orbit. A "Blue Moon" is a 2nd full Moon in one calendar month. And it gets the name "Blood Moon" simply because during the eclipse, it appears dark red.

As for the eclipse itself, it begins 3:48 a.m. Wednesday. Technically, it begins the "penumbra" phase, which, simply put, is when the Earth's atmosphere is causing that part of the eclipse. But the "umbra" phase, simply put...when the Earth's body itself starts creating a shadow...doesn't begin until 4:48 a.m., and then continues well past 7 a.m. However, the Moon goes below our horizon at 7:07 a.m., so the eclipse is over for us, at that time. (Note: It will be setting almost due West, in the sky.)

The last time we had an eclipse on the second full Moon of a calendar month in the Americas was in late March 1866, more than 150 years ago.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Ghostbusters filming movie scenes in Pueblo

    Colorado Ghostbusters filming movie scenes in Pueblo

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-01-29 05:27:20 GMT

    It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.

    It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.

  • New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:29 AM EST2018-01-28 16:29:48 GMT
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...

  • Garage fire causes minor damage to home in Colorado Springs

    Garage fire causes minor damage to home in Colorado Springs

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-01-29 03:32:23 GMT

    Colorado Springs Fire crews were working a structure fire at a residence, but the fire is now out.  The fire was at 1473 Solitaire Street, and all residents were safely out of the house, according to CSFD.

    Colorado Springs Fire crews were working a structure fire at a residence, but the fire is now out.  The fire was at 1473 Solitaire Street, and all residents were safely out of the house, according to CSFD.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?