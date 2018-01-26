It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.
Colorado Springs Fire crews were working a structure fire at a residence, but the fire is now out. The fire was at 1473 Solitaire Street, and all residents were safely out of the house, according to CSFD.
A driver led multiple agencies on a number of chases through southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night. El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and Colorado Springs Police started on the chase around 7:40 p.m. Agencies lost the vehicle, but were able to locate the fleeing driver at a home on Pinnacle Drive around 2:17 a.m.
