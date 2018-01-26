It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

Get up and get out very early on Wednesday morning to catch the view of a lifetime. It'll be worth a few extra cups of coffee and a little less sleep. Very early Wednesday morning, we'll be in for a spectacular all-in-one show. It's a lunar eclipse, but it coincides with another Super Moon, and because we had a Full Moon on January 1st, it becomes a "Blue Moon"! This eclipse will be visible in southeastern Colorado.

This would be a good time to explain each. The Super Moon is when it's orbit around Earth takes it closest to Earth. (It's orbit is a bit eccentric, egg shaped, not oval.) It is about 30,000 miles closer at this point, than other times of it's orbit. A "Blue Moon" is a 2nd full Moon in one calendar month. And it gets the name "Blood Moon" simply because during the eclipse, it appears dark red.

As for the eclipse itself, it begins 3:48 a.m. Wednesday. Technically, it begins the "penumbra" phase, which, simply put, is when the Earth's atmosphere is causing that part of the eclipse. But the "umbra" phase, simply put...when the Earth's body itself starts creating a shadow...doesn't begin until 4:48 a.m., and then continues well past 7 a.m. However, the Moon goes below our horizon at 7:07 a.m., so the eclipse is over for us, at that time. (Note: It will be setting almost due West, in the sky.)

The last time we had an eclipse on the second full Moon of a calendar month in the Americas was in late March 1866, more than 150 years ago.