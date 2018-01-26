Pueblo Police ask for help identifying woman

Investigators in Pueblo are trying to identify a woman based on her tattoos.

Pueblo Police are asking for help in identifying the body of a woman found dead from hypothermia earlier this week.

Officers found the woman along Fountain Creek just north of the E. 8th Street Bridge on Tuesday. Officers said there were no signs of foul play.

She is described as possibly White or Hispanic, 45-60 years old, 5'6" and 170 pounds. She had short black and gray hair and she also had three tattoos.

If you have any information that can help police identify her call Detective Shawn Davis at (719) 553-3235.