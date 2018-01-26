Quantcast

Man sentenced in sexual assault case

COLORADO SPRINGS -

A Colorado Springs man is sentenced to five years to life in prison on charges of sexual assault on a child.

Colorado Springs Police said, 69-year-old Dane Graves was sentenced on Thursday, January 25. He was arrested after a report of a sexual assault on a child in the 2800 block of Mason Way back in January 2017.

The victim was said to be 12 years old at the time. Graves was arrested in February of 2017 and was found guilty in November.

As part of his sentence, he will serve ten years to life on parole if he is ever released from prison.

