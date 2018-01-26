The #1 NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, CO, is seeking a Director of Digital Sales (DDS) to lead sales and related operations for all digital media business lines associated with KOAA-TV, with a laser focus on sales and business development.

#1 in Ratings/Revenue, we dominate Digital Share of market. This is THE place to work in town, just ask the departing DDS who is moving to San Diego as she is our best reference. We operate from a new world class facility with spectacular views of Pikes Peak from your office. Ping Pong and Pool Tables and a work out area reside near your department as we like to have fun and celebrate with one another and our amazing clients. Join our Guardian culture and add to the 300 days a year of sunshine and the best skiing in the world just a couple hours away. We are committed to world class products and client service. We’ve enjoyed tremendous web growth in Colorado Springs, and we want someone who can continue to push us up the mountain.

We are a local business’s one-stop shop for things digital/mobile, you must be able to understand and manage interactive marketing products and services such as web display ads, video, SEM, SEO, social media management, online promotions and email marketing.

The DDS reports to the Vice President/Sales of the corporate company’s digital division but works closely day to day with station General Manager and Sales Management. You have a Sales Operations Specialist and 2 Digital Sales Specialists to help you achieve your goals via the Digital Account Managers. This is a Department Head position and is accountable to reaching our overall strategic goals as well as your departments assigned revenue and expense budgets.

The Director of Digital Sales requires a bachelor’s degree in a related field, minimum 2 years of sales management experience preferably in interactive and/or media services and minimum 5 years of experience in media – broadcast, interactive, print or digital – preferably with a local emphasis.

KOAA-TV is an equal opportunity employer. Minorities and females are encouraged to apply.

Please send resume with cover letter to: