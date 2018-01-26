CSPD warning of new scam

Colorado Springs Police are warning of a new online scam in the community.

The scammers are pretending to work for the Colorado Springs Police Department with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit. Officers said the scammers use a variety of names and they claim to work locally as well as throughout the nation.

Police have said that the scam works like this; citizens are interacting with a person online which will eventually progress to sharing explicit pictures, once the pictures are shared the citizen will get a phone call from someone claiming to be a parent or detective who will tell the citizen that they sent and in some cases received illegal pictures to or from a minor. They will then tell the person that in order to remove themselves from the situation and avoid prosecution, they have to send money or a gift card to the address they provide.

CSPD said they will never ask citizens to pay a fine to the ICAC unit in order to avoid prosecution. If a criminal case warrants prosecution, officers will follow the standard process. Any fines or restitution will be assessed by the courts and not the police department.