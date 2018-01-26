Quantcast

CSPD warning of new scam - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CSPD warning of new scam

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are warning of a new online scam in the community.

The scammers are pretending to work for the Colorado Springs Police Department with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit. Officers said the scammers use a variety of names and they claim to work locally as well as throughout the nation.

Police have said that the scam works like this; citizens are interacting with a person online which will eventually progress to sharing explicit pictures, once the pictures are shared the citizen will get a phone call from someone claiming to be a parent or detective who will tell the citizen that they sent and in some cases received illegal pictures to or from a minor. They will then tell the person that in order to remove themselves from the situation and avoid prosecution, they have to send money or a gift card to the address they provide.

CSPD said they will never ask citizens to pay a fine to the ICAC unit in order to avoid prosecution. If a criminal case warrants prosecution, officers will follow the standard process. Any fines or restitution will be assessed by the courts and not the police department. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • City fails to notify taxpayers it spent nearly $1M defending discrimination lawsuit in addition to $2.5M settlement

    City fails to notify taxpayers it spent nearly $1M defending discrimination lawsuit in addition to $2.5M settlement

    Friday, January 26 2018 6:42 AM EST2018-01-26 11:42:43 GMT

    The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department.  On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women.  The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...

    The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department.  On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women.  The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...

  • CSPD search for robbery suspects near Academy and Woodmen

    CSPD search for robbery suspects near Academy and Woodmen

    Friday, January 26 2018 8:47 AM EST2018-01-26 13:47:41 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen. 

    Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen. 

  • Lawmakers who voted "no" to criminalize squatting change their minds

    Lawmakers who voted "no" to criminalize squatting change their minds

    Thursday, January 25 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-01-26 01:58:48 GMT
    Sen. Dan KaganSen. Dan Kagan

    Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.  This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations.  It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no".  Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...

    Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.  This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations.  It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no".  Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?