Helicopter pilot injured in collision with plane in Loveland

A collision between a plane and a helicopter at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland has injured one of the pilots.

According to the aiport's Twitter account, the helicopter pilot sustained minor injuries when the aircraft collided.

The Beechcraft Bonanza plane and the Robinson R44 helicopter were both on the ground at the time of the incident.

Video from the area shows the helicopter turned over with the tail section snapped. The plan came to a stop in a snowy field.



